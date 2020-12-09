With the wedding season kicked in, we have seen many celebrities getting hitched too. After Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj, south star Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV too have tied the knot. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur and the pictures from the celebration have gone viral! Umaid Bhawan Palace was lit for the wedding ceremony as friends and family of the couple gathered for this joyous moment. #NisChay Wedding: Pictures From Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Mehendi Ceremony Take The Internet By Storm!

Niharika looked beautiful as ever in a golden saree. She ornamented her look with a matha patti and a statement necklace. Her makeup was minimal and she also added beautiful bangles to complete her look. The groom complimented the bride in a brown and gold sherwani. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with a golden theme prevailing around with decorations.

Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in presence.

Take a Look At The Pictures And Videos Here:

Inside The Ceremony!

The Pretty Wife Posing For Camera

Some More Pictures From The Ceremony

All Smiles!

Family Time!

How Cute, Right?

Earlier on her wedding day, Niharika opted a red Kanjeevaram saree for the ceremony. Posting a picture from the ceremony, Niharika's father and veteran actor Naga Babu wrote: "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli." Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Wedding: Couple Poses With Ram Charan and Allu Arjun at Their Sangeet Ceremony.

The Haldi ceremony was held earlier as well. haldi ceremony. The couple twinned in a yellow coloured outfit and have kept their looks simple yet opted the traditional route for it. Niharika Konidela got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV in August this year. We wish the couple a very happy married life.

