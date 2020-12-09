The big day is here for Niharika Konidela and her beau Chaitanya JV! The grand wedding ceremony of #NisChay is taking place Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur where not only the mega family will be seen in attendance, but even close pals and loved ones of the couple would be gracing the event. Ahead of the royal affair, you got to take a look at the pictures from one of the pre-wedding festivities. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Wedding: Couple Poses With Ram Charan and Allu Arjun at Their Sangeet Ceremony.

Photographs from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s mehendi ceremony function have hit the internet and not just the couple, but the entire family beamed with joy. Nagendra Babu, Varun Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and many others from the mega family were seen having a gala time at the mehendi ceremony. In fact, they even put up a special performance for the soon-to-be bride and bridegroom. Niharika looked pretty in a multi-coloured lehenga, whereas Chaitanya looked dapper in a beige kurta pyjama teamed with a mustard-coloured sleeveless jacket. Take a look at the pictures below from NisChay’s mehendi ceremony: Niharika Konidela Wears Her Mother’s 32-Year-Old Engagement Saree For Her Pellikuthuru Function!

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s mehendi ceremony was full of glitz and glamour and these pictures are enough to prove! We just cannot wait to see the photos from their wedding day!

