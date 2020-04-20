Pon Magal Vandhal Song Kalaigiradhey Kanave: This Track From Jyotika's Upcoming Film is the Perfect Motivational Anthem You Need Right Now (Watch Video)

Pon Magal Vandhal Song Kalaigiradhey Kanave (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While we continue to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the makers of Jyotika's next did their bit by releasing a new motivational anthem of some sorts. Kalaigiradhey Kanave, the new track from Pon Magal Vandhal motivates you to not give in to the darkness and instead try to shine brighter like a blissful morning. The song and its meaningful lyrics are the only motivation you need to stay strong in these testing times. Ponmagal Vandhal Poster: Jyothika-Suriya Fans Get Treated With a Brand New Still On Tamil New Year!

Uma Devi's strong words coupled with Govind Vasantha's melodious voice works like a wonder for this first track and we are certainly looking forward to the film's entire music album. Though it's a lyrical song and its video may or may not release anytime soon, it effectively strikes a chord with the listeners. Govind Vasantha's music has the potential to make this new song an instant favourite with the masses who are looking forward to hearing something that's soothing.

Check Out the Song Here

Pon Magal Vandhal directed by JJ Fredrick will be produced by her actor husband, Suriya under his 2D Entertainment banner. The actress plays a lawyer in the movie and more details on the plot are awaited. There are also reports that the actor might join hands with Aramm director Gopi Nainar for a new project. And while the actress has liked his script, she's yet to sign on the dotted lines.