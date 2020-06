Pooja Hegde Shares Monochrome Pic That Defines Her Entire Quarantine in a Nutshell (See Pic)

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Pooja Hegde has shared how she spent time amid lockdown in a hilarious new post. Pooja shared two monochrome photographs on Instagram, where she is seen sleeping in bed. Describing her her life amid self-isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Pooja captioned it: "My entire quarantine in a nutshell... #quarantinelife." Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Dances on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Hit Song ‘Butta Bomma’ (Watch Video)

She then shared a photograph of herself doing yoga. In the image, the actress is seen balancing her body on one leg and performing the "ready-to-fly pose." "Next up.. take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset.. #yogadreams #virabhadrasana3," she captioned the image. After Pooja Hegde, Elnaaz Norouzi’s Instagram Account Hacked but Thankfully Recovered

Check Out Pooja Hegde's Instagram Post Below

On the acting front, Pooja was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.