The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a crucial appeal involving the release of actor Vijay's highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan. The division bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, heard extensive arguments from both the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film's producers, KVN Productions, before concluding the proceedings.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row Explained

The legal battle centres on a dispute over the film's censor certificate. Initially, a single-judge bench had directed the CBFC to immediately issue a U/A certificate to the film, setting aside the board's decision to refer the movie to a revising committee. However, the CBFC quickly appealed this directive, leading to an interim stay on the single judge’s order.

The CBFC argued that the single judge’s decision was reached with "unusual haste" without providing the board adequate time to file a formal response. Representation for the CBFC maintained that the Chairperson has the statutory right to refer a film to a revising committee if internal complaints suggest the content may be sensitive, in this case, reportedly involving the portrayal of the armed forces and religious sentiments.

Although the court heard the matter on January 20, it did not pronounce a verdict, and the film’s makers have yet to reveal a new release date. It was also revealed that the 14 cuts mandated by the CBFC in Jana Nayagan were "intermediary" and not final.

Producers Cite Massive Financial Stakes

Counsel for KVN Productions, including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, emphasised the severe financial implications of the delay. The film was originally scheduled for a major Pongal release on January 9, 2026. The producers argued that the film is a "perishable commodity" and that the ongoing uncertainty has already caused significant losses, estimated by the production house to be in the hundreds of crores.

The Supreme Court had previously declined to intervene in the matter last week, instead directing the Madras High Court to expedite the hearing and aim for a resolution by January 20.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has gained immense public attention as it is widely expected to be Vijay's final film appearance before he transitions into a full-time political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. Fans, who had prepared for a grand theatrical opening earlier this month, now wait for the court's final word to determine when the movie will finally hit the big screen.

