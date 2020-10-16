Mollywood hunk Prithviraj Sukumaran has turned 38 today and on this special occasion, from fans to industry pals, all have been sharing for him heartfelt birthday posts across social media platforms. This actor-turned-director is known for his brilliant works in Malayalam Cinema since 2002. Over the years, with his amazing performances and then his directorial debut with Lucifer, Prithviraj has proven his versatility. Nazriya Nazim, who has worked with Prithviraj in the film Koode, and Dulquer Salmaan who is yet to share screen space with the actor, have shared lovely posts for him on Instagram. From Nandanam to Ayyappanum Koshiyum, 8 Times When Prithviraj Sukumaran Underwent Transformation For Movies!

The picture shared by Nazriya Nazim features her husband, actor Fahadh Faasil and Prithrivaj Sukumaran along with his wife Supriya Menon. She wrote, “Happy birthday my brother I love the way we are ...ur family to me n will always be ...to the big brother I never had ....thank u for being just u ...never change .. ...@therealprithvi I hope all ur dreams come true Love u,sups and ally like own Have a great year brother ..” Prithviraj responded to the post saying, “Thank you baby sis!” Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: 7 Movies Where the Dashing Malayalam Star Impressed Us in Shades of Grey!

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan also shared a perfect pic of the fabulous four. It featured DQ and his wife Amal Sufiya, and Supriya Menon with Prithviraj. DQ wrote, “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Prithvi ! The most special thing that’s happened this year is all of us getting close and getting to spend so much time together. Hope you have a super special day and thanks for always being as kind and awesome as you are! #HBDprithvi #birthdayboy #superstar #fellowcarguy#thelambotomyporsche #allroundstandupgent”

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Fans are eagerly looking forward for the updates on his future projects!

