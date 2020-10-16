Prithviraj Sukumaran, son of late actor Sukumaran and actress Mallika, is one of the finest actors of Malayalam Cinema. He had made debut his acting debut in 2002 with the film Nandanam. The actor, who celebrates his 38 birthday today, shot to fame with his very first film and then there were a series of successful films in his credit. From playing the role of a chocolate boy to an angry young man, Prithviraj has done a varied range of roles in his acting career and he even underwent transformation for the characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Monday Motivation Instagram Post Screams Fitness Is Life.

Besides acting in Malayalam films, Prithviraj Sukumaran has also done a few Hindi and Telugu films. If you go through Prithviraj’s filmography, you’ll get to see how he had worked over his looks and even underwent major transformation for his roles on the big screen. For instance, the actor had grown long beard and hair, built a beefy body, to essay the role of Chirakkal Kelu for the film Urumi. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his films and the transformation he underwent for movies. Prithviraj Sukumaran to Star in India’s First Virtual Production Film That Marks Gokulraj Baskar’s Directorial Debut (View Poster).

Nandanam – Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the character Manu Nandakumar, a simple young lad. He is seen in a simple avatar and Mollywood movie buffs were impressed with his role.

Swapnakoodu – Here one could see Prithviraj as a charming, spoilt young brat. He plays the character Alex Chandy aka Kunjoonju, a flirt who makes a pass at every girl he meets.

Classmates – There has been no experiment over here with the looks, but the actor who plays the character P Sukumaran, studying in the final year of his college, is seen a firebrand leader of the left-winged students union.

Robin Hood – In this crime thriller, fans saw Prithviraj as an entrance coaching professor and an ATM thief. His roughly beard look for the film did grab eyeballs.

Urumi – Prithviraj ditched his charming avatar for this historical drama and worked upon his look to play the character of Chirakkal Kelu.

Tamaar Padaar – This Malayalam actor was seen in the avatar of ACP Pouran, sporting a sharp look for the film. Fans enjoyed watching him not only in a different character, but also the change in his looks.

Ennu Ninte Moideen – It was a timeless tale of love, in which Prithviraj played the character Balyambra Pottattu Moideen. The actor’s vintage look left everyone awestruck.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum – A fierce, stubborn Koshy Kurien from Kattappana, an ex-Havildar, who is wealthy and has lot of contacts in the political world. His avatar in the long beard was widely praised.

One of his most notable transformation you would be seeing is in his upcoming flick Aadujeevitham in which he’d be playing the character Najeeb. The actor even had to lose weight and also visceral fat to portray his character with sheer perfection. Here’s wishing Prithviraj Sukumaran a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

