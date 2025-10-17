Chennai, October 17: Actor, dance choreographer and director Prabhu Deva on Friday released the first look poster of director Nawin Ghanesh's survival thriller 'Pulse', featuring Master Mahendran in the lead. Taking to his social media timelines, Prabhu Deva wrote, "Unveiling the first look poster of PULSE starring Master Mahendran & Rishika Rajveer. Best wishes team!" The ensemble cast of Pulse features a distinguished line-up including Master Mahendran, Rishika Rajveer, R. V. Udayakumar, Livingston, Kumki Ashwin, Cool Suresh, KPY Sethu and KPY Sarath among others. ‘What Happened in Singapore, Everybody in Assam Should Know It’: Rahul Gandhi Demands Transparent Probe Into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death (Watch Video).

The film is being produced by Azhagarraj Jayabalan under the banner of Global Pictures. Written and directed by Nawin Ghanesh, who had previously helmed the film 'ECHO', Pulse boasts a musical score by Abhishek AR. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Ravi Varma. The film is being edited by Deepak and Dastha has been assigned the responsibility of choreographing the dance numbers for the film. Art direction for the film has been handled by Natraj. Costumes have been designed by Bharathi and BM Sundar has served as the film's Line Producer. ‘Detective Dhananjay’: Adinath Kothare Brings Baburao Arnalkar’s Iconic Character to Life in Zee5 Marathi Original Series (Watch Video).

Sources close to the unit say that 'Pulse' has been conceived as an intense survival thriller that delves into a significant social issue set against the backdrop of government hospitals. The film has been predominantly shot in Chennai, with key sequences having been filmed in the scenic locales of Pollachi, Sholingur, and Arakkonam. Sources say that actor Mahendran, who impressed with his performance in Vijay's superhit film 'Master', playing the role of young Bhavani, has gone the extra mile for this film. They claim that with Pulse, he is poised to captivate audiences once again. The film's music album, comprising three tracks across varied genres, has drawn the attention of T-Series for a noteworthy collaboration. With post-production nearing completion, sources say 'Pulse' is gearing up for release soon.

