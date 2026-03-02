Mumbai, March 2: Ai+ Smartphone has officially launched its latest budget-friendly device, the Ai+ Pulse 2, in the Indian market today. Positioned as a successor to the original Pulse, this new handset is part of the brand's mission to democratise technology by offering high-end features at accessible price points. The device was unveiled during a live event alongside an expanded AIoT ecosystem that includes new wearable and audio products.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 introduces a refreshed design featuring a "squircle" camera module and a dual-tone back panel that combines polished and textured finishes. Beyond its aesthetics, the smartphone offers significant upgrade features, including a high-refresh-rate display and a massive battery designed for extended usage. The device is built to provide a smoother and more "confidence-building" user experience, running on India’s native NxtQuantum OS. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion To Launch in India on March 6; Key Specifications and Software Support Confirmed.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Specifications and Features

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a V-notch design. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS out of the box, ensuring users have access to the latest software features and security updates.

For photography, the handset features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup designed to perform across various lighting conditions. On the front, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. One of its most notable highlights is the 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims is the slimmest in its segment, supporting 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. iPhone 17e, New m5 MacBooks, Budget Apple Laptops To Launch This Week.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India

The Ai+ Pulse 2 has been launched at a highly competitive price to target the entry-level segment. The base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at INR 5,999. The 6GB+128GB Ai+ Pulse 2 price in India is INR 7,999. These prices are only available for day one. From the next day, the price will be INR 7,499 and INR 8,999. While the company has confirmed multiple colourways, including Blue, Pink, Green, Purple, and Black, the device will be available exclusively through Flipkart and the official Ai+ online store starting today. The sale will begin on March 11, 2026.

