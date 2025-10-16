Bollywood’s biggest entertainer, Salman Khan, is all set to bring his grand stage spectacle, Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, to Qatar this November. The highly anticipated event will take place on November 14, 2025 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre, Doha, and promises a night brimming with music, dance, and pure Bollywood dazzle. Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets the Stage on Fire With Her Sizzling Dance Performance to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ From ‘Stree 2’ in Dubai (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The superstar took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, writing, “Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025!” The announcement instantly sent fans into a frenzy, as anticipation builds for what’s expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood live events of the year. Presented by Peace Homes Development, the star-studded event will feature some of Bollywood’s most beloved names Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover and Stebin Ben, joining Salman Khan on stage.

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour Set To Dazzle Doha

The show is directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment in collaboration with JA Events LLP, combining powerful choreography, theatrical performances, and live music to create an unforgettable experience. With Prabhu Deva’s creative direction and Salman’s signature stage charisma, the concert is expected to light up Doha with Bollywood magic. Fans can expect high-energy dance performances, live renditions of Salman’s chartbusters, and special collaborations among the performers. Da-Bangg The Tour has previously rocked cities like Dubai, London and Sydney and now, Doha is next in line to witness this spectacle. Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour: Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan at Dubai Press Conference Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Adding to the excitement, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared the event details on Instagram with a video post and captioned, “Qatar get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR RELOADED on 14th November 2025 at Asian Town Amphitheatre, DOHA. Book your tickets now - https://doha.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/101669/salman-khan-live-in-qatar. ”

Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded Ticket Details

Tickets for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded are now live on Q-Tickets, Virgin Megastore, and Platinumlist. Fans are required to pre-register and can choose from several ticket categories depending on their preference and budget. Here’s a full list of ticket categories and prices (in Qatari Riyal – QAR, with approximate Indian Rupee – INR equivalents, based on 1 QAR ≈ INR 22.8):

Silver – 150 QAR (≈ INR 3,420)

Gold – 200 QAR (≈ INR 4,560)

Diamond – 400 QAR (≈ INR 9,120)

VIP – 750 QAR (≈ INR 17,100)

VVIP – 1,500 QAR (≈ INR 34,200)

Red Carpet – 2,500 QAR (≈ INR 57,000)

Meet and Greet – 10,000 QAR (≈ INR 2,28,000)

Each ticket tier offers a different experience from standard access to exclusive front-row seating and meet-and-greet opportunities with the stars. Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour: Salman Khan To Perform in Dubai in December Amid Rising Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Other Celebs To Also Join.

Da-Bangg Tour 2025 Promises a Spectacular Night in Doha

With its dazzling lineup, breathtaking choreography, and Salman Khan’s larger-than-life presence, Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded 2025 is all set to be an unmissable Bollywood night in Doha. Fans in Qatar can expect fireworks of dance, drama and music truly a celebration of cinema and stardom.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).