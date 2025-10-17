Guwahati, October 17: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday visited the residence of late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Guwahati to offer his condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family. During his visit, LoP Rahul Gandhi urged authorities to ensure a transparent and time-bound investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, LoP Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened to be in Assam under such tragic circumstances. “It’s very sad for me to come here like this. I would have liked to visit under happier conditions,” he remarked. Drawing an emotional analogy, he compared Garg to Mount Kanchenjunga, describing him as “honest, transparent, unshakable, and beautiful — just like the mountain.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi said those qualities defined not only Garg’s music but also his character and life, adding that the singer’s humility despite his fame and success, reflected in his simplicity as a man who touched countless hearts. “You can see the worth of a person in their house. Zubeen had wealth, success, and humility - something Assam should be extremely proud of,” he said, while lauding the singer’s family for nurturing his talent and helping him give Assam a unique voice on the national stage.

LoP Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the family, fans, and the people of Assam deserve to know the truth about what led to Garg’s death. “The family has lost Zubeen, and all they want is clarity. The people of Assam also want to know what really happened because they want closure,” he said. Urging the government to expedite the probe, LoP Rahul Gandhi called for a quick, fair, and transparent investigation, adding that it was essential to ensure justice and bring peace to the grieving family.

‘What Happened in Singapore, Everybody in Assam Should Know It’

He reiterated that the Congress party stands firmly with Garg’s family and the people of Assam during this difficult time. Concluding his address, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “We love Zubeen Garg, and we want to honour him — but before that, we need transparency and justice. What happened in Singapore should be known to everyone in Assam, and the sooner that happens, the better it is.”

