Pushpa: The Rule's script is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. This was primarily owing to Sukumar's inability to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to a minor health condition. Well, now that the Arya director seems to be confident about the scripting for Pushpa 2, the makers have apparently decided to take it on the floors in a couple of months. Pushpa Part 2: Sequel Of Allu Arjun's Action Film Titled Pushpa The Rule.
The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2, and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone. After the enormous success of the first instalment of the film, Allu Arjun's popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed. This is why the filmmakers want to seize the momentum and are paying special attention to 'Pushpa: The Rule's execution.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).