Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was a huge hit. The makers are gearing up for the sequel that is titled as Pushpa 2: The Rule aka Pushpa 2. As per reports, the shooting of the film is expected to begin from August and the makers are eyeing to release it in 2023. However, there has been no official announcement on it yet. Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad Has Already Composed 3 Chartbuster Songs for Allu Arjun Starrer.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Update

#Pushpa2 pre-production works happening at a brisk pace. Shoot to commence from August. 2023 release.#AlluArjun — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 7, 2022

