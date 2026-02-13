Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently took to social media to express his regret after missing the traditional Pasupu (Haldi) ceremony of his younger brother, actor Allu Sirish. The actor, who is currently managing a demanding production schedule, shared a video of the event, noting that he was unable to attend the family gathering in person. Allu Arjun’s Team Denies ‘Baseless’ Claims on Meeting Protocol, Announces Legal Action (View Post).

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding Festivities Begin

The Allu family has officially commenced celebrations for the upcoming wedding of Allu Sirish and his fiancée, Nayanika Reddy. The Pasupu ceremony, a traditional ritual involving the application of turmeric, was held recently at the family’s residence.

Video footage shared by family members shows parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu participating in the hand-pounding of turmeric roots, a significant custom in Telugu weddings. While the groom's sister-in-law, Allu Sneha Reddy, was seen hosting guests, the absence of the Pushpa star was noted by fans and followers.

Allu Sirish Shares Glimpses from His Pasupu Ceremony

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Reddy’s Shooting Schedule Conflicts

Allu Arjun’s absence is attributed to his rigorous filming schedule. Reports suggest the actor is currently tied up with his upcoming high-profile project, tentatively titled AA22, directed by Atlee. The film, which is rumoured to be a sci-fi actioner, features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone. Allu Sirish Gets Engaged to the ‘Love of His Life’ Nayanika, Shares Dreamy Pictures From Intimate Ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared a montage of the ceremony’s highlights, captioned with a heartfelt message about missing the milestone. Despite being away on set, he expressed his excitement for his brother's new chapter and his support for the couple.

Allu Arjun Shares Note After Missing Brother Allu Sirish's Pasupu Ceremony

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding Date

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are scheduled to tie the knot on March 6, 2026. The date holds particular significance for the family, as it coincides with the 15th wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. Allu Sirish Kickstarts Pre-Wedding Ceremony With Traditional ‘Pasupu’ Function, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Marks Presence (Watch Video).

The couple, who met through mutual friends in 2023 and became engaged in October 2025, recently hosted a pre-wedding celebration in Dubai. That event was attended by the entire family, including Allu Arjun, before his current filming commitments intensified.

