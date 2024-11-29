Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers have said. Arjun is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is set to hit the screens on December 5. Reportedly, the film's runtime is 3 hours and 21 minutes. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Press Meet: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Land in Mumbai, Here’s How To Watch Film Event LIVE Online.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on Thursday evening in a post on Instagram. "Pushpa's Rule' The biggest Indian film is certified with U/A and is all set to give you a WILDFIRE big screen experience. #Pushpa2TheRule," the studio wrote alongside a post of the movie. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun Lauds Fahadh Faasil’s Showstopping Performance in the Film, Says ‘Fafa Has Rocked the Show’ (Watch Video).

'U/A' It Is, Pens Allu Arjun

Watch 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Trailer:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The trailer of the sequel was unveiled on November 17 at Patna's jam-packed Gandhi Maidan. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.