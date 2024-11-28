Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is already capturing the audience's attention, even before its eagerly anticipated release. With the release date fast approaching on December 5, the team is fully immersed in promoting the film. Recently, Allu Arjun was in Kochi for the promotional event, which took place on November 27. Amidst the excitement, he showered his co-actor Fahadh Faasil with praise, highlighting their incredible camaraderie, despite Fahadh not being present at the event. ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’: Allu Arjun Teases Fans With Promo of Upcoming Track ‘Peelings’ at Promotional Event in Kochi (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun Praises Fahadh Faasil’s Stellar Performance in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The Stylish Star simply couldn't stop praising his co-star Fahadh Faasil. He even said that Fahadh 'rocked' in Pushpa 2: The Rule and that the audience would love his performance. He also mentioned that all the Keralites will be proud of Fahadh. "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the biggest Malayali actors, our Fafa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here today in Kerala together. I think that would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you. We are home, this is your house. I wish you were here with us. Wish you all the best, and I’m telling you all the Keralites, Fafa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2. You guys will love him, and he will make every Keralite proud throughout the country, I’m telling you that. Mark my words," said Allu Arjun. ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’: Allu Arjun Wows Fans With His Impressive Malayalam During Kochi Promotions, Declares Himself ‘Kerala’s Adopted Son Mallu Arjun’ (Watch Viral Video).

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya Daali, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Sunil in key roles.

