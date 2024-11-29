Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around Pushpa 2 – The Rule alive. The team of Pushpa is promoting their film in different states, and now they are in Mumbai. On Friday (November 29), a press conference will be held for Pushpa 2 – The Rule. Dressed in white pants and a hoodie, Allu Arjun looks cool as always, reaffirming why he is called the stylish star. Rashmika, as always, looks beautiful and radiant. Directed by Sukumar, the film will hit theatres on December 5. Well, if you want to watch the press conference live, which will start at 2 PM, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's the link below. Check it out. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun Lauds Fahadh Faasil’s Showstopping Performance in the Film, Says ‘Fafa Has Rocked the Show’ (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Arrive in Mumbai

Here’s How To Watch ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Mumbai Conference Live

