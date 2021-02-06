Your wait is finally over! As the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer dropped a pre-teaser of the film and it's cute to the 't'. Along with the 30 seconder video, they also announced that the full-fledged teaser of the flick will be out on Valentine's day 2021 i.e February 14. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie has been in the making from past two years and the makers were supposed to wrap it by 2020. However, due to the pandemic, their plan went for a toss. All that being said, the latest mini glimpse only sees Prabhas. Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishna Kumar Teases Prabhas Film's Teaser Is On the Way, Angry Fans Demand An Update ASAP! (View Tweets).

The clip starts with Prabhas in his Baahubali avatar and then a text pops up on the screen that reads, 'You have known the man, It’s time to know his heart.' There’s no glimpse of Pooja in the video though. Ahead, we get to see the superstar walking on the snowy street wearing a red blazer all lovestruck, mostly thinking about the actress. The little glimpse is enough to convey that Prabhas will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Radhe Shyam. 2021 With Radhe Shyam! Prabhas Treats Fans With A New Poster On New Year.

Check Out The Pre-Teaser:

For the one's who aren't aware, Radhe Shyam is said to be an epic love story with Europe as the backdrop. Apart from the leads, the film also features Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur playing key roles. The movie will be out in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Stay tuned!

