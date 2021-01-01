Here’s one of the best treats for all fans of Prabhas on the occasion of New Year. The handsome hunk shared a new poster from Radhe Shyam that features him in a stylish avatar. He is seen in an all-black ensemble, sporting a newsboy cap, matching gloves, sitting on the cliff with a bagpack and can be seen smiling. While sharing it, Prabhas captioned it as, “To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam.” Salaar, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush – Here’s Looking at Prabhas’ Upcoming Releases!

Radhe Shyam is one of the most-anticipated projects of Prabhas that features Pooja Hegde opposite him. Netizens went gaga when the makers had shared the looks of the lead pair earlier. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this upcoming romantic drama has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Prabhas will be seen playing the character Vikramaditya, whereas Pooja would be seen playing the character Prerna. Prabhas’ Picture Posing With A Swanky Maserati From The Sets Of Radhe Shyam Goes Viral!

Radhe Shyam is reportedly a heart-wrenching love saga set in the 1980s. There are various pictures and videos that have been leaked from the sets of the film. Movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for an update and by sharing this new poster, the makers of Radhe Shyam have given fans a perfect start to the New Year.

