While Prabhas' next film with Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin has been generating constant buzz, his other film Radhe Shyam is one much awaited project. Radhe Shyam's first poster was released on July 10, 2020 and received tonnes of appreciation. The movie features Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas and is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story set in the 80s. Salaar, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush – Here’s Looking at Prabhas’ Upcoming Releases!.

While Prabhas teased fans with a new and vintage look of his from Radhe Shyam on New Year 2021, there has been no other concrete update on the movie. And that has got fans angry. After finding out about the same, director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter to pacify fans. 2021 With Radhe Shyam! Prabhas Treats Fans With A New Poster On New Year.

On the work front, ever since the success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas who has come to be known as a pan-India star now, has 3 films in his kitty apart from Radhe Shyam - Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's next with Deepika Padukone and Salaar, all touted to be large-scale films.

 

