While Prabhas' next film with Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin has been generating constant buzz, his other film Radhe Shyam is one much awaited project. Radhe Shyam's first poster was released on July 10, 2020 and received tonnes of appreciation. The movie features Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas and is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story set in the 80s. Salaar, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush – Here’s Looking at Prabhas’ Upcoming Releases!.

While Prabhas teased fans with a new and vintage look of his from Radhe Shyam on New Year 2021, there has been no other concrete update on the movie. And that has got fans angry. After finding out about the same, director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter to pacify fans. 2021 With Radhe Shyam! Prabhas Treats Fans With A New Poster On New Year.

Check Out Radha Krishna Kumar's Tweet Below:

Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 5, 2021

However, his Tweet received a rather angry response on social media.

Check Out Some Of The Fan Tweets Below:

Learn From KGF 2 Makers:

See the team of KGF 2 they announced about the teaser before 18 days including the time You are doing a pan india film with the biggest bankable star in India yet you are so careless about the movie and not bringing up the hype on its updates 🤦🏻‍♂️ Just announce the date and time — Yashwanth (@11thAugust2022) January 5, 2021

Enough Is Enough:

We are hearing this since a year ; please come with the exact date and time instead of coming with milion smiles — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) January 5, 2021

Patient No Longer:

Please make it quick bro😀🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/4cQwrnLN9F — PŘĄBHÅß ÄŃÑÀ FÂÑ VÁMŠHĮ (@fan_vamshi) January 5, 2021

Deducing When Will The Teaser Be Released:

Pic1 : First look soon _ on Mar 17 Pic1 : First Relesed _ July 10 Just 5 months lo ichaadu.. Very Very soon annadante 2 Months lo #RadheShyamTeaser Ravochu @director_radhaa pic.twitter.com/piLhwScIl5 — SALAAR™ (@Naresh_Suriya_) January 5, 2021

On the work front, ever since the success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas who has come to be known as a pan-India star now, has 3 films in his kitty apart from Radhe Shyam - Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's next with Deepika Padukone and Salaar, all touted to be large-scale films.

