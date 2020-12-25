Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS): Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a corporate hospital here with severe fluctuations in blood pressure on Friday, will remain in hospital for overnight. Apollo Hospital said Rajinikanth is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated. Rajinikanth Health Update: 70-Year-Old Actor Being Monitored Closely at Hyderabad Hospital.

The 70-year-old would undergo further investigations on Saturday. The actor's daughter is with him. "He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors," the hospital said. Rajinikanth Turns 70, PM Narendra Modi Wishes the Superstar on His Birthday, Prays for His Good Health and Long Life.

The actor was shooting for Tamil film "Annaatthe" in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. The movie was recently in the news after a couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for COVID-19. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 for COVID but was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was being monitored closely, the hospital said. Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Shooting Comes to a Halt After 8 Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive - Reports.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," the hospital had said in a statement earlier.

"He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the statement added. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called and spoke to the doctors and wished him a speedy recovery.

