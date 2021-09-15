Ramya Krishnan is one of the finest actresses down South. It's because of SS Rajamouli that she played her career-best role in the Baahbulai franchise. If Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's roles were lauded by audiences and critics, Ramya was also praised for her powerful portrayal of Raj Mata Sivagami Devi in the film. In her illustrious career so far the actress has done many Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. However, little we do all know about her personal life. Republic: Ramya Krishnan’s Look From the Film Is Out and It’s Getting Us All Excited for the Film (View Pic).

And as the solid star celebrates her birthday on September 15, we thought of giving you'll a peek into her personal life via Instagram. In today's time, one of the best ways to know an actor or anyone, in general, is through his/her social media. While the world knows a lot about Ramya's professional side, it's time we also get to know her personally a bit. So, without further ado, let's get started. Ramya Krishnan Birthday Special: From Padayappa to Baahubali – 5 Best Roles of South’s Favourite Actress.

Meet Ramya's Besties!

Like Mother, Like Daughter!

Aww-dorable!

Ramya's Lifeline!

A Complete Family Portrait!

Her Four-Legged Friends!

One With Her Man Krishna Vamsi!

Daddy Dearest!

That's it. guys! These are some of the endearing photos of the actress with the people that matter to her the most. Meanwhile, on the work front, the South sensation has many projects lined up which include Liger, Madhura Meenakshi, Republic, and more. Team LatestLY wishes Ramya Krishnan a very happy birthday!

