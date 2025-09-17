Jailer 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, started generating immense buzz even before its official announcement was made. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features music by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer 2 brings back the original cast of actors Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu. Rajinikanth, who was travelling from Chennai to Kerala, shared some key details about the movie. ‘Jailer 2’: Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Upcoming Action Drama? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Casting Rumour.

Rajinikanth Shares Update on ‘Jailer 2’

Speaking to the press at the airport, Rajinikanth was asked about the progress of Jailer 2, including its release date. The Tamil superstar said, "The shooting is happening. The Kerala schedule will last for six days. The release will happen only after June 2026," as shared by a report in 123Telugu.com.

‘Jailer 2’ Announcement

‘Jailer 2’ To Wrap Up by December 2025

The production of Rajinikanth and Nelson's Jailer 2 is underway with shooting happening in different locations, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Kerala. Earlier reports suggested that the team is looking to complete the shoot by December. Rajinikanth had also confirmed at an event that the movie would be wrapped up by the end of this year.

Rajinikanth Confirms Collab With Kamal Haasan

When asked about his upcoming projects after Jailer 2, Rajinikanth said, "The next production is going to be a joint production between Raajkamal Films and Red Giant Movies. The director and script for the film have not been finalised yet. We are looking forward to a story to work together again now." Kamal Haasan CONFIRMS Reuniting With Rajinikanth After 46 Years at SIIMA 2025; Is LCU Fame Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Helming the Dream Collab?.

Rajinikanth on His Reunion With Kamal Haasan

#SuperstarRajinikanth confirms his collaboration with #KamalHaasan to be produced by RKFI & Red Giant! Director yet to be Confirmed contrary to speculations! pic.twitter.com/MVhOqooQ38 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) September 17, 2025

While Shivarajkumar, who appeared in Jailer for a special role, confirmed that he would return for the sequel, it is not known if Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff would come back as well.

