Rana Daggubati Wishes 'Old Friend' Trisha Krishnan On Her Birthday With a Throwback Picture (View Post)

South actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates her birthday on May 4 and wishes for the actresses have been pouring on social media from her fans and well wishers. Several colleagues of the actress from the industry also took to social media to share lovely wishes for Trisha and among them was also Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. The duo go long back and after years of speculations about an off-screen romance between the two, neither Rana nor Trisha spoke about their relationship with the media. Wishing the '96 actor on her birthday, Rana shared a throwback picture of the duo on his Insta story. Trisha Krishnan Turns 37 Today! Actress’ Fans Trend ‘HBD South Queen Trisha’ On Twitter.

In the picture, we see Rana and Trisha all smiles and we bet looking at that, fans will be left wondering why this amazing duo isn't together. Sharing the adorable photo, Rana wrote, "Happy Happy Old Friend!"Despite what reports of their break-up say, it does look like Rana and Trisha share a great rapport with one another. The last time Rana was quizzed about his relationship with Trisha was when the actor turned up on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. When asked about dating the actress, he said, "She is a dear friend, a good friend and will remain so. That’s about it. There’s no romance, no dating, nothing.”

Check Out Rana Daggubati's Instagram Story Here:

Apart from Rana, other actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Radhikaa Sarathkumar took to Twitter to wish the gorgeous actress on her birthday. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy birthday @trishtrashers hope you have a fab one! Stay blessed."Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: Paying an Ode to her Red Carpet Affair, One Outfit at a Time (View Pics).

As for her upcoming films, Trisha landed up a biggie recently and will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan which is a huge multi-starrer.