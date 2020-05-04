Trisha Krishnan Turns 37 Today! Actress’ Fans Trend ‘HBD South Queen Trisha’ On Twitter
Trisha Krishnan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South Actress Trisha Krishnan has turned 37 on May 4! Happy Birthday to the gorgeous actress of South Indian Cinema! Before entering cinema, she participated in many beauty pageants and came into notice after she bagged the title of Miss Madras in 1999. Trisha has been a face of several print and television commercials. Born into a Tamil Palakkad Iyer family, she started her acting career in 1999 with the film Jodi in which she was seen in a supporting role. But she bagged her first lead role in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), in which Trisha was paired opposite Suriya. Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: Paying an Ode to her Red Carpet Affair, One Outfit at a Time (View Pics).

It has been more than two decades since Trisha Krishnan has been entertaining the movie buffs in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Saamy, Ghilli, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Theenmaar, Petta are some of the hit films to her credit. Trisha has never shied away from experimenting with roles in her career and fans are impressed about the choices she has made throughout these years. On this special day, on Trisha’s birthday, her fans have been extending birthday wishes to her on Twitter. They are using the hashtag #HBDSouthQueenTrisha on Twitter and extending heart-warming birthday wishes to her. Let’s a take a look at them! South Actress Trisha Krishnan, UNICEF Celebrity Advocate Issues Advisory Over Coronavirus (Watch Video).

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a few intriguing projects in her kitty. Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Ram and Ponniyin Selvan are the films that she has signed up. Here’s wishing this south beauty tons and love and a great year ahead with some amazing projects!