Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: Paying an Ode to her Red Carpet Affair, One Outfit at a Time (View Pics)

It's time to sing Happy Birthday Trisha for the actress celebrates her big birthday today. A popular name down south, Trisha is well known for her acting calibre as well as her sartorial attempts. She can be ideally described as red carpet diva who believes in making majestic appearances. On days when she isn't making any casual outings, she's busy winning your hearts with her promotional style file or slaying on the red carpet with her phenomenal picks. Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet.

While we personally dig all her choices, there are times when she outdoes herself. She will happily ditch all the red carpet staples and pick a jumpsuit instead. She prefers being atypical with her attempts and opts for unusual designs that are always so different than the rest. As the pretty lady gears up to celebrate her special day, we go back in time and reminisce some of her brilliant outings from the recent past. Let's have a look at them. South Actress Trisha Krishnan, UNICEF Celebrity Advocate Issues Advisory Over Coronavirus (Watch Video).

A Colourful and Delightful Mayhem

A Red Hot Affair

Elegance Personified

A Golden Rendezvous

Love for Unusual Drapes

Bling it On!

Flower Power!

Trisha's sartorial affair has always wooed us enough and she's probably among the best-dressed ladies in the Southern regional cinema. From elegant gowns to unusual drapes, there's nothing in her closet that we don't admire. We pray for her to continue the reign and wish her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Trisha!