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Mumbai, April 24: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a few glimpses from the Mahurat of his upcoming film tentatively titled “#SVC63” with Vamshi Paidipally and asked his fans to “think ahead” and have patience, while assuring that details will be shared at the right time. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a reel video featuring him and actress Nayanthara. It also had visuals of the clapboard, which had “Mahurat” written on it. A few other glimpses showcased that the shoot has commenced.

The video ends with: “Shoot begins. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm EID 2027.” For the caption, Salman wrote: “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha @nayanthara @directorvamshi #Dilraju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi @mahipal.Rathore #SVC63.” Salman Khan and Nayanthara Kick Off Shoot for Vamshi Paidipally’s Grand Action Entertainer in Mumbai (Watch Video).

This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Salman and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Sources say that the team is now filming on an expansive set specially designed in Mumbai, where high-intensity action blocks and crucial sequences are to be shot. The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Confirmed for Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic; Will the Superstar Play Jiva Mahala?.

Salman Khan Drops Glimpse from Vamshi Paidipally’s Film Mahurat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Director Vamshi Paidipally, known for his ability to strike a perfect balance between emotion and grandeur, has consistently delivered impactful entertainers. Having collaborated with leading stars across industries including Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay , Vamshi has established himself as a filmmaker with both range and mass appeal. His National Award winning film 'Maharshi' further stands as a testament to his vision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Salman Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).