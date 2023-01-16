RRR star Ram Charan, whose historical fiction film bagged two awards yet again at the Critics' Choice Awards on Monday, revealed that he had a second degree ligament tear before he shot for the Golden Globe winning song "Naatu Naatu". Sharing his experience whilst filming for the song in Ukraine. Ram stated: "I had an injury on the set, off the camera. I had a ligament tear, my ACL tore. It was a second degree tear. I was off the set for three months." RRR: James Cameron Shares High Praise for SS Rajamouli’s Epic, Director States the ‘Avatar’ Filmmaker Spent ’10 Minutes’ Analysing the Film With Him.

He further told Gold Derby: "I was doing rehab, getting ready, and right after I came back we went straight to Ukraine to shoot the "Naatu Naatu" song. I was scared to death whether I could pull it off." In relation to the script of RRR he said: "I felt the sense of a roller coaster ride and different genres coming together. It was action, it was drama, it was a bit of thriller and musical. It was so difficult for him to bring so many genres together and make it convincing and hit it out of the park like this." Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film, ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Song Award.

He also said that he is a big admirer of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. "I never missed any Brad and Tom films," he admitted. "They were somebody I looked up to when I was young. Seeing them again in 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' man, they don't age. They are the same. Tom, for 38 years he looks the same and he's only getting better and keeping us so close to him as fans."

