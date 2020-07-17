Actors and their pet dogs are like the new adorable thing that everyone roots for. During the lockdown period specially, these furry creatures received maximum attention from their starry 'Hooman' friends. They were a part of photoshoots, selfies and even daily chores. Now, South star Samantha Akkineni also shared adorable posts of her dog aka Hash as it turns into her co-star! Disha Patani's Latest Pics With Her Ailing Dog Will Make You Sad.

Every Sam fan might already know that she is kind of obsessed with her four-legged-friend. Her most of the posts are dedicated to Hash and by now her Insta-family is well-aware of his habits and cute tantrums. The Majili actress shared a picture and a post of her with Hash where she is shooting something with him. She wrote, 'Coming soon. #hasallofmyheart.'

Samantha Akkineni's Post

View this post on Instagram Coming soon 💟 #hasallofmyheart A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jul 17, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

Recently, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also shared cute glimpses of her pet dog, Dude. (what's with these trendy names?) She was accompanied by her dear friend as she indulged into an ancient dental hygiene routine called as 'oil pulling.' Well, looks like lockdown has only made the bond stronger between the celebs and their pet friends.

