Seems like a bad day for actress Disha Patani as she was spotted at a pet's clinic in Mumbai. The actress has been spotted a few times since the lockdown eased, wherein she came out to do her essential chores. However, during this recent visit the Baaghi 2 actress was spotted outside the clinic where her pet dog was carried by a person with her. Disha Patani Playing the Denim on Denim Style Card Is All Kinds of Hip, Hot and Happening in These Throwback Pictures!.

The actress' four-legged friend was not looking well and the sight might just make one feel sad in heart. Disha is seen with a handful of medicines as she rushed towards her car. She wore a simple white tank top paired with blue denims. Check out the pictures below.

Disha Patani Outside a Pet Clinic

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

More Of Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Disha Patani's Dog

Disha Patani's dog (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Stylish Yet Simple

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang that also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Next, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. This will be for the second time the duo will share the screen space after Bharat. Coming back to the pics, we hope that the Disha's little friend heals soon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).