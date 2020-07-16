Anushka Sharma is known to be an avid animal lover. The Bollywood actress' social media posts are often dedicated to animal care, welfare, protection and most importantly love. Fans also might know that she is a spiritual person who finds peace in a less glamorous side of her world more. Her latest post is the combination of both these traits of her. She posted a series of pics where she was seen having an 'oil pulling' ritual but with her pet dog 'Dude' by her side. Anushka Sharma Is a Stunning Beach Babe in These Inside Pictures of Vogue Photoshoot!.

In the snaps we can see her practicing this dental hygiene related ritual. And as she does that, her four-legged-friend chills with her! This sight will melt any true animal lovers' heart!

In the caption, the actress-turned-producer wrote, "My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude ! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gundusha" , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too." Check out the post below.

Anushka and Dude

Recently, Anushka wowed her fans with her super hot photo-shoot for Vogue India. The shoot was done in Goa and the star looked gorgeous in the various colourful and sexy attires. She is also currently basking in the success of Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul, as a producer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).