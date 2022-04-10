Actor Sathish, who has until now been impressing audiences as a comedian, will next be seen playing a serious role in his upcoming film titled 'Sattam En Kayil'. Actor Silambarasan a.k.a. Simbu on Saturday released the first look of the film, which is being directed by Chachhi. Produced by Krish International Film Creation and Seeds Entertainment in collaboration with Shanmugam Creation, the film, sources say, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. OMG - Oh My Ghost: Title Poster of Sunny Leone’s Tamil Horror Comedy Revealed!

Says director Chachhi, "I wanted to showcase comedy actor Sathish in a new avatar. He is an actor who can perform well not just in comedy roles alone. He can deliver stellar performances in other roles as well. 'Sattam En Kaiyil' will bear testimony to this fact.

"My maiden directorial was a comedy caper, but this one will be an out-and-out thriller. The entire story happens at night. One night, the protagonist gets caught by cops in a drink and drive case. The unexpected turn of events that happen then is what the film is all about. "The movie will start on a light pleasant note and will gradually move the audiences to the edge of their seats. Actors Pavel Navageethan and Ajay Raj will be seen playing important roles.

"This movie, a commercial thriller, has been made with the desire to entertain audiences from all walks of life. We strongly felt that a leading actor unveiling the first look will turn the spotlight on our movie. Sampadah plays the female lead in this movie."

The starcast also includes Ajay Raj, Paval Navageethan, Vidhya Pradeep, Mime Gopi, KPY Sathish, Rithvika Tamilselvi, Gajaraj, Bava Chelladurai, R. Ramdoss, Venba, Jeeva Ravi and Adams. Cinematography for the film is by P G Muthaiah and music is by M S Jones Rupert.

