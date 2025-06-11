What a disappointment! Thug Life, which brought together two greats of Indian cinema - Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan - has turned out to be one of the biggest letdowns of the year. Despite arriving in cinemas with plenty of fanfare and hype, bolstered further by constant news coverage thanks to Kamal Haasan's Kannada language row, Thug Life even had impressive trailers to maintain the buzz. Not to mention an enticing ensemble cast, which included Silambarasan (STR), Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Nasser, among others. ‘Thug Life’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s Strong Performances Fail To Uplift Mani Ratnam’s Weakly Sketched Gangster Drama.

Sure, the lack of release in Karnataka hampered some of its box office prospects. But Thug Life still opened in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other centres with all guns blazing. Sadly, by the end of the day, all that was fired were blanks.

'Thug Life' Box Office Update

Thug Life opened to mixed-to-poor reviews and, after a strong start on its release day (June 5), began to slide from the very next day. According to recent reports, the film has grossed only INR 47.8 crore in India.

While it has done fairly well overseas, bringing its total gross to INR 88 crore, this remains a deeply underwhelming performance for a film reportedly made on a budget of INR 180 crore. There appears to be little to no hope of a turnaround. ‘Thug Life’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Film Crashes in Its Opening Weekend – Why Recovery Now Seems Mission Impossible!

Why 'Thug Life' Failed to Draw in Crowds

So, what went wrong with Thug Life? Here are five reasons why the film failed to click with audiences:

1. A Meandering Screenplay

A Still From Thug Life

Read any review of Thug Life and you'll see the same major gripe - its screenplay, which was penned by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan themselves. The film had potential. There were moments of brilliance and glimpses of past glory. But somewhere along the way, things went awry. The narrative swerves from a realistic gangster drama to a revenge saga without proper cohesion. Most characters felt half-baked, especially Silambarasan’s Amar - crucial to the plot, yet the film seems unsure whether to paint him as a villain or a misguided victim. Ali Fazal’s vendetta subplot is awkwardly inserted. Many scenes lack emotional depth, while others feel rushed. The second half, in particular, is messy and largely responsible for sinking the film - this is also when comparisons to Indian 2 began cropping up.

2. Mani Ratnam’s Weak Direction

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam's last gangster drama, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, attempted to modernise the genre and was a middling effort. Thug Life fares even worse. At times, it feels like the director is straining to emulate the vibe and style of today’s younger filmmakers - which, frankly, doesn't suit someone of his cinematic stature. The action scenes are poorly edited, the drama lacks conviction, and while the first half is relatively watchable, the second half sees Mani Ratnam lose control over almost every aspect of the film. One can't help but wish for a return to his timeless 1990s style, rather than this attempt to appease a segment of audience already being served well by directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson.

3. Most of the Cast Wasted

A Still From Thug Life

Thug Life features a massive ensemble, and while most actors deliver decent performances within their limited screen time, they’re let down by underwritten characters. The biggest casualty is Silambarasan - he’s very good in the film, arguably better than Kamal Haasan - but his character suffers from inconsistent motivations and erratic decisions, leaving viewers unsure whether to hate or pity him. The female characters are reduced to collateral damage in a male ego fest, with no standout performances among them. Trisha, in particular, needs to start picking roles that aren’t just about how good she looks and find themselves caught in the male ego battles. Ashok Selvan, Ali Fazal, Joju George, and Bagavathi Perumal all feel trapped in half-formed roles. ‘Thug Life’: ‘Lucky’ Dulquer Salmaan! Fans Claim Malayalam Star Dodged a Bullet by Exiting Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Movie – Here’s Why.

4. Unfavourable 'Nayakan' Comparisons

A Still From Nayakan

After creating a masterpiece in Nayakan back in 1987, the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years had fans buzzing. At a pre-release event, Kamal Haasan even boldly claimed that Thug Life would surpass Nayakan. That now seems like a clear case of overconfidence - or overcompensation. Yes, the trailers were solid, but they didn’t suggest we were in for anything on the level of Nayakan, which remains one of Indian cinema’s most revered films. Thug Life doesn’t even come close. Which begs the question: what made Kamal think this was a safe claim to make?

5. Kamal Haasan’s Current Box Office Pull

A Still From Thug Life

Kamal Haasan is undeniably one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. But from a commercial standpoint, he can't single-handedly carry every film to success these days. Sure, Vikram was a massive hit - but much of that success can be credited to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction, well-cut trailers, and the film’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) connection. Indian 2, which came later, was an outright disaster, so much so that there’s no takers for Indian 3, which is already nearly complete. Give him a solid script with mass appeal, and Kamal can still deliver. But he doesn't command the box office clout of someone like Thalapathy Vijay, who can turn a mid-tier film (like GOAT) into a money-spinner. Also, while controversies around Thug Life did help keep the film in the news and even garnered some local sympathy when Karnataka banned its release, they also shifted focus solely onto Kamal Haasan - leaving the film itself an afterthought.

P.S.: If a film is being over-promoted, that alone should serve as a red flag!

