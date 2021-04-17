Siddharth has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam language films and has managed to impress the audience with each of his roles. Not just that, he is also a screenwriter, producer and playback singer as well. The actor was a business management student but after completing his studies, he chose to work in film making. He assisted Mani Ratnam in his initially days and marked his acting debut with S. Shankar's coming-of-age Tamil film Boys. Siddharth to Lend his Voice for Simba in The Lion King's Tamil Version.

People loved the actor in the film and he became a household name in no time. He has been a part of films like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu, Striker, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Jigarthanda, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Aranmanai 2, Sambhavam, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Aruvam. He has also produced films like Balaji Mohan's commercially successful romantic comedy Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi.

The actor is very talented and fails to surprise his fans with his work. Today, the actor is celebrating his42nd birthday, and to join the party, we decide to talk about his best films. From Rang De Basanti to his debut film Boys, Siddharth has been a part of many interesting films. Check out our list of five of his best performances:

Striker

Striker was an intriguing film featuring Siddharth, Aditya Pancholi, Anupam Kher in key roles. The film revolved around Surya, who is very passionate about carrom. He fights with a local mafia to protect his interests and teach him a lesson for all the wrong he has done to him. While the film had an ensemble cast, Siddharth took the limelight with his character.

Boys

Boys was a massive hit at the box office. The film revolved around the lives of six teenagers, including a girl, who are trying to figure out their path in life. Siddharth's character Munna loves to spend time with his friends Galy, Krishna, Kumar, and Juju and aims to find a good girl for himself. The quest to make a girl fall in love is something every teenager can relate to and hence this film still remains a classic.

Kaaviya Thalaivan

Siddharth's character in Kaaviya Thalaivan is named Kaliappa, or fondly known as Kali. He is an orphan boy who is adopted by the owner of a drama company. He along with Gomathi (Prithviraj Sukumaran) run the company successfully until differences are created between them What happens after this is what makes this story beautiful. Siddharth Jokes About Leaving Twitter if Narendra Modi is Not Re-Elected in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Bommarillu

Bommarillu was one of the flagship movies of Siddharth’s career. The film talked about a beautiful story of a father-son relationship. His character Siddhu is a rich person who has everything in his life. He is however continuously disturbed by his nosy father. Things go haywire when his father settles to marry Siddhu with Subbulakshmi, a girl he never liked and falls in love with another girl. The open-ended film keeps you hooked till the end and that is why it is a great film.

Rang De Basanti

Keeping the best for the last, Rang De Basanti was an emotional film. The film revolved around a group of friends- DJ, Karan, Lakshman, Aslam, Sukhi, Sonia and Ajay. Siddharth's character Karan goes on to play the role of Bhagat Singh in a documentary that Sue, a struggling filmmaker from the UK is shooting in India. The end of the film is heart wrecking and Siddharth did a great job playing the role.

Siddharth continues to impress his fans with his film and we hope to see him more often on the screen. Join us in wishing the actor a Happy Birthday.

