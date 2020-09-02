Everytime we hear the name Sudeep, we get reminded of the shrewd businessman who was haunted by a fly in Eega. He did such a great job being harassed, tormented, and tortured by a fly who is avenging his human death, we couldn't push that picture out of her head since we watched the film. The tall, dark, and handsome man with the sexiest baritone voice ever, Sudeep is what we all have on our wishlist. The actor was already a superstar in Kannada films before the dubbed Eega or Makkhi came into existence. It just pushed the limits of his fandom to other areas as well. Phoonk was his first Hindi film, in case you were wondering. Phantom: Kichcha Sudeep Releases Nirup Bhandari’s Character Poster as Sanjeev Gambhira on Latter’s Birthday (View Pic)

On his birthday, Sudeep's fans make the day very special. During an interview with TOI, he had said how before he became a star, his birthdays were with family only but now he feels so overwhelmed by the love of his fans. Many even come down to his house with cakes and gifts on his special day. Why wouldn't they? Sudeep maintained a perfect balance of playing to the gallery with masala flicks and also content-driven cinema.

Let's tell you a bit more about this Kannada superstar who is nothing short of an enigma.

#Dreams of a cricketer

Sudeep wanted to be a cricketer. He even represented his state in U-17 and U-19 but his father didn't want him to continue in that field. "My father didn’t want me to pursue the sport because of the glamour attached to it. Instead, he wanted me to take over his business. Ironically, years later, he really went out of his way to support my entry into films,” he recalled.

#Charitable him

It was reported in 2013 that the actor had adopted 18 children in the state. He took care of their well being and education.

#Not on my parents' money

Even when his father was a famous hotelier, Sudeep funded his own struggle and life. He apparently did odd jobs to make money and stay afloat. He told in an interview, "It was the period of struggle which gave me the experience to be an actor. The emotions have to come from the raw material of life."

#Name change

Sudeep's real name is Sudeep Sanjeev but after the hit Kiccha (2003), the title of the film got added to his name. Today, he is Kiccha Sudeep.

#Watch Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai 10 times for wife

Sudeep had revealed during an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he watched Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai 10 times or more because of his wife. He recalled that she would threaten him that if he refuses to go with her, she would go with someone else. He would comply.

