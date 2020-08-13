After we recently saw the amazing first look of Kichcha Sudeep as Vikranth Rona in his upcoming film Phantom, the actor has now dropped another first look poster, this time of his co-star Nirup Bhandari. The character poster was dropped as a special birthday treat for Nirup's birthday which falls on August 13. The actor's first look from the film along with his character's name was released by the makers and we bet fans of Nirup are going to be over the moon about this. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Sanjeev Gambhir, who is also known as Sanju in the film. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep's Character Poster As Vikranth Rona Looks Impressively Stylish (View Pic).

We have to say that Phantom's posters are certainly getting us even more intrigued about the film. Speaking to TOI, the film's director Anup Bhandari spoke about Nirup's character in the film and said, "Nirup's character Sanju has grown up in London but comes back to his hometown. He is someone who makes everyone feel happy and close to him." The poster showcases Nirup in the same backdrop as that of Sudeep's poster except he isn't seated on a chair. The film is expected to be an action thriller. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Shares an Impressive Raw Footage of His Upcoming Film As He Introduces His Fans to #TheWorldOfPhantom.

Check Out Nirup's Poster Here:

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath in a lead role. As for Phantom's shoot, the film, which had begun work in Hyderabad before the pandemic, became the first of the big-budget films that resumed shoot ever since the lockdown. Sudeep had confirmed that safety measures are being taken and social distancing guidelines are being maintained during the shoot with only limited crew on board. After two big-character posters being released, it looks like Shraddha Srinath's poster too may be out soon.

