Bigg Boss Kannada returned with its 12th season on September 28, 2025. “Abhinaya Chakravarthy”, Kichcha Sudeep is back as the host for another exciting season of the fan-favourite reality show. It’s not even been a month since Bigg Boss Kannada 12 started, and viewers are already witnessing back-to-back twists inside the house. It was recently revealed that a mid-season finale will take place this week, before which host Sudeep announced that mass evictions will take place. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Is Here To Stay’: Kichcha Sudeep Thanks Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar for Prompt Action in Lifting Seal on BBK 12 Studio.

Mid-Week Eliminations Inside ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ House

On Thursday (October 16) morning, makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 dropped a new promo where they announced that mid-week eliminations will take place this week.

In the promo, the contestants can be seen lying on the ground when they are suddenly alerted by an announcement. After the housemates gather, Bigg Boss declares, “Before the grand finale, one contestant’s journey will end here, and they will have to leave the Bigg Boss house. Each of you must name the person you want to evict.”

The contestants are then seen moving face props of the housemates they wish to eliminate. Bigg Boss further announces that the contestant whose picture will be the closest to the main entrance will have to bid goodbye to the show.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Kannada Official (@colorskannadaofficial)

When Is the First Season Finale of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’?

The first finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 is scheduled to take place this weekend (October 18 and 19). Ahead of it, the mid-week eviction will take place. However, it remains to be seen how many people will be evicted in this week's elimination. Reports suggest that a double eviction is set to take place before the first finale, with Dog Satish and Manju Bhasini expected to leave the show. Big Boss Kannada Season 12 Shut Down: 'Congress-Led Karnataka Government Targeting Kichcha Sudeep', Says BJP.

Nominated Contestants

A total of 13 contestants have been nominated this week on Bigg Boss Kannada 12 - Rakshita, Dhanush Gowda, Kavya, Mallamma, Manju Bhasini, Rashika, Sathish, Abhishek, Ashwini SN, Dhruvath, Chandraprabha, Gilli Nata and Jhanvi.

