Southern star Sudheer Babu has shared details about his morning rituals since the "lockdown happened". Sudheer took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of the sky from his room. On the image, he wrote: "Coffee in hand, a beautiful view from my room and #VTheMovie shooting days in my mind. This has been my morning routine since lockdown happened." V: Know the Reason Why Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Upcoming Telugu Film Is Titled So

Sudheer currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "V", an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film also features Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. "V" was scheduled to be released in March, but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now slated to release on September 5 on Amazon Prime. V Song Vasthunna Vachestunna: Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas’ Soft Romantic Number Will Win You Over (Watch Video)

Sudheer Babu's Instagram Story:

Sudheer Babu's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sudheer made his acting debut with the film "Ye Maaya Chesave" in 2010 and was later seen in movies like "Shiva Manasulo Shruti", "Mosagaallaku Mosagaadu" and "Nannu Dochukunduvate" among many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).