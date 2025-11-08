Jatadhara, presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, has made a strong mark at the box office right from Day 1. Starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, the supernatural action drama opened with an impressive INR 1.47 crore, signalling a solid start for a Telugu-origin film released simultaneously in Hindi. 'Jatadhara' Opens to Rave Reviews: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Shine in a Visually Stunning Spiritual Thriller.

Blending spirituality, mysticism, and cinematic grandeur, Jatadhara has connected well with audiences across languages. Early reviews are largely positive, praising the film’s gripping narrative and stunning visual scale. Strong word of mouth is expected to drive even higher numbers over the weekend, setting the film up for a powerful run at the box office.

The film’s unique premise — rooted in myth and mysticism — combined with Sudheer Babu’s commanding screen presence and Sonakshi Sinha’s menacing yet captivating performance, has struck a chord with viewers. What’s particularly notable is the film’s reach in the Hindi belt, an encouraging sign for a primarily Telugu-origin release.

Jatadhara also features an ensemble cast including Divya Khossla in a special appearance, along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. 'Jatadhara': Prerna Arora on the Power, Faith, and Fear Behind Her Bold Supernatural Thriller.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Backed by Zee Music Co for its powerful soundscape, Jatadhara stands out as one of the most ambitious and visually striking cinematic experiences of the year — an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.

