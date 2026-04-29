Madras High Court Appoints Hindu Couple As Legal Guardians of Muslim Child; Here’s Why

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Madras High Court has set aside a lower court order to appoint a Hindu couple as the legal guardians of a minor Muslim girl, reinforcing the principle that a child’s welfare supersedes religious considerations. The division bench, comprising Justice Anand Venkatesh and Justice KK Ramakrishnan, ruled on Tuesday that the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, is a religion-neutral statute focused primarily on the best interests of the minor. The decision comes after a Madurai Family Court originally rejected the couple's petition in September 2025, labelling them "strangers" to the child despite the biological mother's explicit consent.

A Decade-Long Bond

The petitioners, Balaji and his wife, married in 2012 but remained childless. They had known the child's biological mother, a daily wage labourer, for over ten years, as she lived in their neighbourhood. Following the death of her husband, the mother struggled to provide for her three children and voluntarily entrusted her third child to the couple immediately after birth. ‘Life Imprisonment Forces the Offender To Read Every Page’: Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence of Man Who Raped and Impregnated Minor Daughter.

During the hearing, the High Court noted the deep emotional bond between the child and the appellants. The bench observed that the minor has known the couple as her parents since birth, referring to them as "mother and father" while calling her biological mother "aunty".

The 'Parens Patriae' Jurisdiction

In its judgment, the Court emphasised that while Section 17 of the Act allows religion to be a consideration, it cannot be the sole deciding factor. The bench asserted its parens patriae jurisdiction - the power of the state to act as a guardian for those unable to care for themselves. "The Guardians and Wards Act 1890, is religion-neutral and it will apply to every person desirous of being appointed as a guardian of a minor," the court stated. "In the light of the above discussion, it will be in the welfare of the child to appoint the appellant as the legal guardian, since the child recognises the appellant and his wife as the parents". Gautham Vasudev Menon Loses Case in Madras High Court, Tamil Actor-Director Ordered To Pay INR 4.25 Crore to RS Infotainment.

Legal Precedent and Social Context

The ruling addresses a critical gap in Indian personal law, where formal adoption can sometimes be complex across different religious frameworks. By utilising the 1890 Act, the Court bypassed the "stranger" designation used by the Family Court, focusing instead on the "credentials" of the couple and the "wholehearted consent" of the biological mother. The bench concluded that the Family Court had failed to apply the correct legal test, which requires striking a balance between the attachment of the parties and the paramount welfare of the child. With this order, the couple is now the legally recognised guardians of the girl, ensuring her continued upbringing in the only home she has ever known.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).