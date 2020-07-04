Pokuri Rama Rao, producer of Telugu films, has passed away due to COVID-19. He was the brother of well-known producer Pokuri Babu Rao. According to a report in Hyderabad Times, the veteran film producer passed away on Saturday (July 4) morning in Hyderabad. But as per other media reports, the cause of his death is yet to be medically established. Navya Swamy, Telugu TV Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

It is said that Pokuri Rama Rao was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the Hyderabad's Continental Hospitals. As per a report in 123Telugu, the producer died due to cardiac arrest. A source was quoted as saying, “After he recently contracted coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last today.” The producer's family is yet to release an official statement.

Pokuri Rama Rao has produced numerous films under the banner of Eetaram. May his soul rest in peace.

