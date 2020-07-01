The shooting of TV shows has resumed for the Indian TV shows, with proper social distancing and hygiene measures in place. We will soon get to see new episodes of our beloved shows. For the sets of a Telugu TV show, this move has not exactly been beneficial. Navya Swamy, popular Telugu Tv actress has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, just days after resuming the shooting. The actress got tested for the virus after she showed symptoms of the infection. She is now home quarantined. Masked and Married! TV Actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan Take Their Wedding Vows Amidst the Pandemic (Watch Video).

In an interview with Times of India, Navya said, "Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My WhatsApp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble, too."

She adds, "My channel, producers and co-stars including Ravi (Aame Katha co-star Ravikrishna) stood by me in this tough time. They assured me that they are there for me. What else can I ask for at the moment? I and Ravi did a couple dance together for a show and I was feeling bad that I might have passed onto him. But he was like, ‘you don’t have to feel guilty, we are all in this together’." On Doctor’s Day 2020, Mohena Kumari Tests Negative for COVID-19; Actress Dedicates Instagram Post for Doctors and Healthcare Professionals.

Navya was also sad about a few rumours floating that she deliberately continued to shoot being a carrier of the virus. She has refuted the rumours with strong words. "I had no symptoms while I was shooting and the moment I was suspicious, I got my test done. And how would anyone know where they have contracted the virus? Just because I’m tested positive, one need not create a lot of fuss about it."

