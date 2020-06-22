Thalapathy Vijay is quite a popular face down south. The actor has a huge fan base and why not! He has been ruling the Tamil cinema space with his swagger presence all this while. Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy or Vijay, was born on 22 June 1974. He started out as a child artist and now has some of the biggest hits under his name Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil to name some. He is also known for his dance skills. Thalapathy Vijay to Turn a Year Older on June 22! ‘Master’ Requests His Fans Not to Celebrate His Birthday Due to Coronavirus Scare.

When it comes to dance, the Kollywood actor has attracted his fans merely with his energy and hook-steps. His fans always have adored him for the same along with acting. So, here are some of the dance songs that every Thalapathy V fan will simply love to re-visit. And those who aren't yet his fans, will become one after watching these!

Verithanam:

Verithanam is from Atlee directed Bigil. The song is composed by AR Rahman.

Aalaporan Thamizhan:

Aalaporan Thamizhan is from Mersal. The song is from Atlee directorial and is composed by AR Rahman.

OMG Ponnu:

OMG Ponnu is from AR Murugadoss movie. The song also features Keerthy Suresh and is composed by AR Rahman.

Selfie Pulla:

Selfie Pulla is from AR Murugadoss directed Kaththi. Composed by AR Rahman, the song also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Speaking of birthday celebrations, the South star has specifically requested fans and fan clubs to not celebrate it publicly, owing to lockdown. N Anand, head of Vijay Fan Club Association in Tamil Nadu reportedly spread this message on the request of the actor. His fans will sure miss the hype of his special day but hopefully they will ensure that it is not celebrated for the sake of their icon and everyone else's well-being. Vijay will be next seen in a Lokesh Kanagaraj directed action thriller, Master. He will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi in this film. Happy Birthday, Vijay!

