Thalapathy Vijay would be celebrating his 46th birthday on June 22 and there is no doubt in the fact that his fans must have planned something special for him. Vijay who is not only one of the highest paid actors of Tamil Cinema, but also one of the most loved celebs, has urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday due to coronavirus scare. Until last year, be it the release of his films or his birthday, fans would make a huge gathering and celebrate the special day in a grand manner. Master: Arjun Das Reveals When The Trailer of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Will Be Released! (Watch Video).

As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year and he would also be cancelling his other social activities owing to coronavirus pandemic. Head of Vijay Fan Club Association in Tamil Nadu, N Anand, has reportedly conveyed the actor’s message to all the fans across the country. Besides this, fans are hoping that Thalapathy Vijay would release the trailer of his film Master. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to Release on OTT Platform Only after Its Theatrical Debut (Read Details).

Rumours were also rife that Thalapathy Vijay would be announcing about his upcoming project, Thalpathy 65, on the occasion of his birthday. Well, if he makes any announcement or releases the trailer of Master, it would turn out to be one of the best treats for all his fans. Regarding his role in Master, Thalapathy Vijay would be essaying the role of a college professor in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

