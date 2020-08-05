Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was scheduled to hit the theatres in April. Owing to the ongoing global crisis, the makers had to postpone the release date of the film. Since then movie buffs have been waiting to know when the film would be hitting the big screen. Then rumours started doing rounds that Master would be releasing on the OTT platform. Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Master to Have a pan-India Release.

Recently, the details of the list of films and series releasing on Amazon Prime Video was released in in which there was mentioning of ‘Master’ on August 14. This created buzz that it is the Thalapathy Vijay starrer that is releasing on the streaming giant. The makers soon issued a clarification citing that it is the 2016 Korean film Master that is releasing on the OTT platform and not the Tamil movie. The statement issued read, “It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master and This TikTok Video Goes Viral!

Master To Hit The Big Screen

It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay ’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release 😊😊 https://t.co/ncTTW5lttc — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 4, 2020

Master is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is produced by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators. The film also features Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. Other than Tamil, Master will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).