After a gap of 38 years since their iconic collaboration Nayakan in 1987, acting legend Kamal Haasan and directing maestro Mani Ratnam - who are also related by marriage (Ratnam is married to Haasan's niece, actress Suhasini), incidentally - are reuniting for what could be another cinematic milestone. Thug Life releases in theatres on June 5, 2025 and is already one of the year’s most anticipated films, thanks to this electrifying creative partnership. Intriguingly, both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have also collaborated on the screenplay. But did you know that Thug Life is actually a revival of one of Kamal Haasan's long-shelved projects from years ago, reimagined and tweaked by Mani Ratnam? ‘Thug Life’ Song ‘Jinguchaa’ Released: Mani Ratnam’s Eagerly-Awaited Explosive Action Entertainer Featuring Kamal Haasan Unveils Wedding Song.

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter India, Kamal Haasan revealed that Thug Life is resurrected from his abandoned film Amar Hai. He said, "We both wrote the film together. When I say we wrote it together, it’s not the noise of two pens scribbling at once. I completed what I believed would make a good film. I finished a script called Amar Hai, which is a pun. A man who is believed to be dead is not dead. His name is Amar, and that’s the problem. I had etched it out, and then Mani took the idea and embellished it."

Kamal Haasan Reveals 'Thug Life' Being Revived From 'Amar Hai'

So, what was Amar Hai?

'Amar Hai' - The Ambitious Film That Would Have Paired Kamal Haasan and Saif Ali Khan

In 2012, Kamal Haasan envisioned this ambitious bilingual film in Tamil and Hindi, with himself in the lead and also directing. His character was to have shades of grey - complex but not necessarily a villain. In fact, the project was initially conceptualised as far back as 2008 under a different title, Thalaivan Irukkiraan, which might have been retained for the Tamil version of Amar Hai had it been made. Kamal described it as an action-adventure film, with AR Rahman attached to compose the music. He had approached actors like Rishi Kapoor, Mohanlal, and Venkatesh for the cast, while Trisha, Shriya Saran, and later Anushka Shetty were considered for the female leads. However, the project did not materialise at the time.

The project was revived in 2012 under the Hindi title Amar Hai, with plans to bring on board several big names, but again, it failed to take off. In 2015, Kamal reintroduced the film in the public discourse, announcing that he would be directing it and that Saif Ali Khan was in talks for a parallel lead role. Drawing a comparison with Brian De Palma’s 1987 classic The Untouchables, Kamal had said, "It’s definitely not a comedy. It’s more of an action film with lots of emotion - an ensemble piece like The Untouchables."

He added, "It’s above all that. And while it’s close to reality, it doesn’t point to any specific personalities or parties. It’s all hypothetical—an entertainer with lots of drama and action." In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kamal also said Saif Ali Khan had always been in his mind for Amar Hai while he was writing it.

Describing the characters, Kamal explained, "It’s the collective strength of many actors that makes a film work. Saif has an important and equal role. His character is the good man, so he is the hero of the film. We’re working on it -producers have spoken to him. I’m yet to speak with him directly, but he is aware of the project."

The film was to be shot across multiple international locations and had a sizeable budget. Kamal described his own character as "interesting" and "dark."

What Happened to 'Amar Hai'?

However, according to reports, the producers eventually backed out of the project for unspecified reasons. Despite the setback, Kamal Haasan continued to speak of Amar Hai, vowing to one day bring it to life. Unlike some of his other ambitious yet abandoned ventures - of which there are many, such as Marudanayagam, Naran, Moo (which Mani Ratnam was to direct), Marmayogi, Sabaash Naidu (which was left mid-way), and Indian 3 (which has been completed but reportedly failed to find buyers following the debacle of Indian 2) - Amar Hai is finally seeing the light of day, albeit in a new form.

About 'Thug Life'

At least AR Rahman and Trisha have been retained from the original planned cast and crew of Thalaivan Irukkiraan. It's believed that Silambarasan (STR) has been cast in the role originally intended for Saif Ali Khan. Operation Sindoor: Audio Launch of Kamal Haasan's Film 'Thug Life' Postponed, Actor Releases Statement – Check Post.

In addition to STR, Trisha and of course, Kamal Haasan, Thug Life features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and Bagavathi Perumal. The film’s first teaser generated considerable buzz, and the song "Jinguchaa" - with lyrics written by Kamal Haasan himself, reportedly in just an hour - has already become a viral hit.

