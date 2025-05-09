Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said that an upcoming audio launch event of Thug Life, his new film with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, has been rescheduled in the wake of "developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert". The audio launch event of the movie was scheduled for May 16 but it will now take place at a new date which will be "announced at a later, more appropriate time", Haasan said in a statement. ‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan Unveils First Look and Announces Release Date for Upcoming Film on His 70th Birthday (View Poster).

Statement from Kamal Haasan and Raaj Kamal Films - See Post:

'Thug Life' Audio Launch Postponed

"Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of 'Thug Life', originally planned for the 16th of May. As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation," Haasan said. The 70-year-old actor said it is the duty of all citizens to respond with "restraint and solidarity". "Celebration must make way for reflection," he added. ‘Thug Life’ Song ‘Jinguchaa’ Released: Mani Ratnam’s Eagerly-Awaited Explosive Action Entertainer Featuring Kamal Haasan Unveils Wedding Song.

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Posters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

About 'Thug Life'

Thug Life, a gangster drama movie, reunites Haasan and Ratnam after a gap of over 35 years in what would be the Tamil superstar's 234th film. They earlier worked on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar and Ali Fazal. It is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. Thug Life will be released in theatres countrywide on June 5.