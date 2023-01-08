Tamil star Ajith Kumar enjoys a massive fan following. Fans of the superstar wait with bated breath to catch and glimpse of him at theatres. Having said that, this Pongal, it's going to be treat for all Ajith fans as his next Thunivu will release around the festival. Right from posters, teaser to trailer, the makers have been promoting the flick to the fullest. The movie was announced with the tentative title AK61 in February 2022, with the official title announced in September. Thunivu: From Manju Warrier to Mohana Sundaram, Character Posters from Ajith Kumar's Film Out (View Pics).

Well, just in case, before Thuvinu hits the big screens, you want to know all deets about the film, then you are at the right place. Here are a few key details about the thriller below. Thunivu: Ajith Kumar Owns Swag in New Poster From H Vinoth's Film, His Character Name Kept a Secret! (View Pic).

Cast - Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier as the leads. Helmed by H Vinoth, the movie will also feature Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal, Nayana Sai among others playing important roles.

Plot - Produced by Boney Kapoor, the actioner will see Ajith reportedly playing a bit negative character. The film revolves around a criminal mastermind and his team who form a plan and commit bank heists across Chennai, with their motive being mysterious. Thunivu Trailer: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier Are Total Badasses In H Vinoth's Heist-Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Thunivu Trailer:

Release Date - Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is all set to be released in theatres before Pongal 2023, which is, January 11.

Thunivu Review - The reviews of Thunivu are not yet out. LatestLY shall update this space as and when the review of the Ajith-starrer will be out. Stay tuned!

