Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is all set to release in January 2023 and makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. As today, they've dropped character posters of all the main stars from the film. Right from Manju Warrier as Kanmani, Mohana Sundaram as Mai Pa to John Kokken as Krish, check out all the posters below. Thunivu Song Chilla Chilla: First Single from Ajith’s Film to Be a Mass Dance Number, Reveals Ghibran.

Manju Warrier

P Samuthirakani

Ajay

GM Sundar

Veera

John Kokken

Bucks

Mohana Sundaram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)