Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Thomas Welcome a Baby Boy!

Tovino Thomas Baby Announcement (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is good news for Tovino Thomas and wife wife Lidiya Thomas! The couple welcomed a baby boy and they proudly announced the news to world, through an Instagram post. The actor shared a 'It's a Boy' post on Twitter and received heaps of congratulatory messages in return. The fans and his celebrity friends could not contain their happiness on receiving this news! Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Film Forensic To Stream On Netflix From June 7!.

Nivin Pauly wrote, “Congrats brother!.” On the other hand, Prachi Tehlan shared her excitement saying, "Woo hooo!!! Many many congratulations. May god bless the entire family specially the little one." Here is the cutesy post shared by the actor.

Here's Tovino's Post:

Tovino and Lidiya got hitched on October 24, 2014.They also have a daughter named Izza Thomas, born in 2016. We hope that the baby is healthy and safe and the family gets lots of time to celebrate the arrival of the new member of their family! Congratulations to the couple!